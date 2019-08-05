Tyre fire on Hartlepool industrial estate causes large plume of smoke

Firecrews have been called to put out a blaze caused when a pile of tyres caught light.

By Fiona Thompson
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 21:27
The fire broke out in Prospect Way, Hartlepool. Image copyright Google Maps.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Prospect Way, on the Park View Industrial Estate at 8.40pm today, Monday, August 5.

Two crews from Stranton Fire Station called for back up from another crew from Billingham after an issue with one of the trucks.

As of 9.30pm, the teams remained on the site putting out the fire, with two jets being used by the officers.