As the festive season draws to a close and thoughts turn to the warmer days of spring and summer, you may be toasting the start of 2023 by booking in some family days out or trips away. And what better time for it than a bank holiday weekend?

There are a few months to wait until the next long weekend of the year, but that does mean there is plenty of time to make some plans with loved ones. So grab your calendar and make a note of the bank holiday dates below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three bank holiday Mondays will be observed in May this year, with an extra date pencilled in for the coronation celebrations of King Charles III, who became monarch following the death of his mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II – in September 2022.

There will be an additional bank holiday in May 2023 for King Charles III's coronation. Picture: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

His Majesty’s Coronation Day will be on Saturday, May 6 with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proclaiming the extra bank holiday on Monday, May 8 for communities to come together in celebration.

When are the 2023 bank holidays in England?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Government has published a list of the upcoming bank holidays for the year ahead. Here are the dates you need for your 2023 diary in England and Wales:

Good Friday: Friday, April 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Monday: Monday, April 10

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles’ Coronation: Monday, May 8

Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 28

Christmas Day: Monday, December 25

Advertisement Hide Ad