UK bank holidays 2023: UK bank holiday dates for 2023 including extra date for coronation of King Charles III
The new year may only be hours old, but families across the North East and beyond are already getting their 2023 plans in the diary.
As the festive season draws to a close and thoughts turn to the warmer days of spring and summer, you may be toasting the start of 2023 by booking in some family days out or trips away. And what better time for it than a bank holiday weekend?
There are a few months to wait until the next long weekend of the year, but that does mean there is plenty of time to make some plans with loved ones. So grab your calendar and make a note of the bank holiday dates below.
Three bank holiday Mondays will be observed in May this year, with an extra date pencilled in for the coronation celebrations of King Charles III, who became monarch following the death of his mother – the late Queen Elizabeth II – in September 2022.
His Majesty’s Coronation Day will be on Saturday, May 6 with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proclaiming the extra bank holiday on Monday, May 8 for communities to come together in celebration.
When are the 2023 bank holidays in England?
The UK Government has published a list of the upcoming bank holidays for the year ahead. Here are the dates you need for your 2023 diary in England and Wales:
Good Friday: Friday, April 7
Easter Monday: Monday, April 10
Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 1
King Charles’ Coronation: Monday, May 8
Spring bank holiday: Monday, May 29
Summer bank holiday: Monday, August 28
Christmas Day: Monday, December 25
Boxing Day: Tuesday, December 26