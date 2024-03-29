UK's only First World War Battlefield in Hartlepool awarded almost £500,000 thanks to Arts Council England and government fund
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland, which is proud to be the only First World War battlefield in the UK, is set to receive £497,534.
It is one of nearly 70 museums and libraries across England to benefit from the Government’s £33million Cultural Investment Fund.
The battery, which defended the town during the devastating Bombardment of Hartlepool in December 1914, will use the cash to carry out essential repairs to buildings and tackle flooding that threatens to restrict visitor access.
Museum manager Diane Stephens described the funding as a “lifeline”, adding: “We are very grateful to the Department for Culture Media and Sport and to the Arts Council for the award.
"We were put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England because of problems we are having with water getting into our concrete structures causing them to crack and break, and we have experienced flooding in some areas of our underground buildings.”
The battery has been a military position since the 17th century and boasts a large and eclectic collection of military artefacts and artillery pieces from throughout history.
It was restored by volunteers in the early 2000s and now tells the story of the Bombardment to thousands of visitors each year.
Diane added: “Hopefully, this will be a first step towards rejuvenating the battery and making it more of a shining jewel in the crown.”
The funding will be released in instalments and is conditional on the museum match funding 5% – approximately £20,000.
Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This major cultural investment will continue our work to level up access to culture across the country, with beneficiaries from St Ives to Sunderland and from Medway to Tyneside, building on the £100million of further Levelling Up funding for cultural and heritage projects confirmed at this month’s Budget.”
Darren Henley, Arts Council England’s chief executive, added: "Museums make a huge contribution to the lives of people in towns and cities across England. This investment in the physical fabric of their buildings helps to make sure that our museums are able to carry on serving their communities for years to come.”