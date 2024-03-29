Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Heugh Battery Museum on the Headland, which is proud to be the only First World War battlefield in the UK, is set to receive £497,534.

It is one of nearly 70 museums and libraries across England to benefit from the Government’s £33million Cultural Investment Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battery, which defended the town during the devastating Bombardment of Hartlepool in December 1914, will use the cash to carry out essential repairs to buildings and tackle flooding that threatens to restrict visitor access.

Diane Stephens at a section of the Heugh gun battery that is in need of repair. Picture by FRANK REID

Museum manager Diane Stephens described the funding as a “lifeline”, adding: “We are very grateful to the Department for Culture Media and Sport and to the Arts Council for the award.

"We were put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England because of problems we are having with water getting into our concrete structures causing them to crack and break, and we have experienced flooding in some areas of our underground buildings.”

The battery has been a military position since the 17th century and boasts a large and eclectic collection of military artefacts and artillery pieces from throughout history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was restored by volunteers in the early 2000s and now tells the story of the Bombardment to thousands of visitors each year.

The Heugh Battery Museum boasts a large collection of artillery and military memorabilia. Picture by FRANK REID

Diane added: “Hopefully, this will be a first step towards rejuvenating the battery and making it more of a shining jewel in the crown.”

The funding will be released in instalments and is conditional on the museum match funding 5% – approximately £20,000.

Arts and Heritage Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “This major cultural investment will continue our work to level up access to culture across the country, with beneficiaries from St Ives to Sunderland and from Medway to Tyneside, building on the £100million of further Levelling Up funding for cultural and heritage projects confirmed at this month’s Budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad