Storm Floris is expected to bring “unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds” to the North East on Monday and early into Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for Hartlepool from 6am on Monday, August 4, until 6am on Tuesday, August 5, as Storm Floris gets ready to batter the North East.

The storm is expected to bring a spell of “unusually windy weather for the time of year” to most of the North of England, with wind gusts expected to reach up to 70 mph in Hartlepool.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with 60 to 70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground.”

Locals are urged to secure loose items outside the home such as fences and trampolines, set aside extra time to travel and avoid “large breaking waves” along the coastline.