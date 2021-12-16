Upcoming Hartlepool walk-in Covid-19 clinics: Who can go and when?
People still requiring coronavirus vaccine or booster jabs are reminded of a walk-in clinic for everyone taking place this weekend.
Hartlepool' s Mill House Leisure Centre car park hosts the first of three planned walk-in clinics on Saturday, December 18, from 9am-5pm.
Similar opportunities follow at the leisure centre on Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 29, from 9am-6pm.
Each will be offer first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.
Victoria Medical Centre, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has also confirmed additional walk-in clinics for patients registered either with the centre or surgeries run by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.
These take place on Friday, December 17, from 8.30am-5pm, Saturday, December 18, from 8.30am-1pm and on Sunday, December 19, from 1.30pm-6pm.
Previously planned walk-in clinics, again for patients registered with the McKenzie Group Practice, still take place on Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.