Upcoming Hartlepool walk-in Covid-19 clinics: Who can go and when?

People still requiring coronavirus vaccine or booster jabs are reminded of a walk-in clinic for everyone taking place this weekend.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 6:29 pm

Hartlepool' s Mill House Leisure Centre car park hosts the first of three planned walk-in clinics on Saturday, December 18, from 9am-5pm.

Similar opportunities follow at the leisure centre on Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 29, from 9am-6pm.

Each will be offer first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.

Queues of people outside Victoria Medical Centre earlier this week.

Victoria Medical Centre, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has also confirmed additional walk-in clinics for patients registered either with the centre or surgeries run by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.

These take place on Friday, December 17, from 8.30am-5pm, Saturday, December 18, from 8.30am-1pm and on Sunday, December 19, from 1.30pm-6pm.

Previously planned walk-in clinics, again for patients registered with the McKenzie Group Practice, still take place on Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.

