The incident took place at just after 2.30pm on Thursday, December 1, on the A689 Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, near its junction with Brenda Road.

Traffic faced tailbacks after emergency services were called to the scene.

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: "We were called at 14.31pm to a road traffic incident on the A689 near the roundabout on Belle Vue Way.

Tailbacks following the collision on the A689 Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Frank Reid.

"We sent one emergency ambulance and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital."

Cleveland Police added in a statement: “Police were called at 2.30pm following a collision between a cyclist and a grey BMW.

