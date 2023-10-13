News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Update on two men arrested after Hartlepool street stabbing

Police have released an update on their investigations into a street stabbing.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
Two men were initially arrested after a third man suffered a stab wound in Barbara Mann Court, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, October 11, at around 7.45pm.

Cleveland Police now say a 40-year-old man has received conditional bail while a 28-year-old man faces no further action after he was released.

The force said in a statement: “Police were called to a report of a 25-year-old man with a stab wound who had been located by ambulance service colleagues.

Police tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REID
Police tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REID
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers believe the incident happened in the area of Elliott Street/Barbara Mann Court and would appeal to anyone who may have CCTV footage or anyone who may have heard a disturbance around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 203214.

