Cleveland Police now say a 40-year-old man has received conditional bail while a 28-year-old man faces no further action after he was released.

The force said in a statement: “Police were called to a report of a 25-year-old man with a stab wound who had been located by ambulance service colleagues.

Police tape at at entrance to Elliott Street, in Hartlepool, on Wednesday night. Picture by FRANK REID

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Officers believe the incident happened in the area of Elliott Street/Barbara Mann Court and would appeal to anyone who may have CCTV footage or anyone who may have heard a disturbance around the time of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 203214.