Urgent appeal to find missing ‘extremely vulnerable’ Hartlepool woman
Police have issued an urgent appeal to trace an “extremely vulnerable” missing woman.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 16:39
Joanne Leishton, 48, was last seen in central Hartlepool on Tuesday and her family last heard from her via text message at around 10pm.
She is of medium build, around 4ft 10in tall with short brown/ grey hair and she was possibly wearing a mustard coloured coat.
Anyone who may have seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 125748.