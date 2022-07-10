The force is concerned for the welfare of Reis Patterson, 25, and has launched an appeal for anyone who may have information, or who may have seen him, to come forward.

Reis, who is from Hartlepool, has connections to Middlesbrough and is described as 5ft 7ins tall and being of a slim build.

A police spokeperson said: "Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 25-year-old Reis Patterson from Hartlepool. Reis was last seen in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, July 9 and he has connections to the Middlesbrough area.

Reis Patterson, 25. Picture: Cleveland Police.

“Reis is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a dark or black tracksuit.