The force is concerned for the welfare of Reis Patterson, 25, and has launched an appeal for anyone who may have information, or who may have seen him, to come forward.
Reis, who is from Hartlepool, has connections to Middlesbrough and is described as 5ft 7ins tall and being of a slim build.
Reis was last seen in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, July 9
"Officers are concerned for Reis’ welfare and anyone with information or anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.”