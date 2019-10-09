Urgent police search for missing teenager last seen in Sunderland
Do you recognise this teenager?
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 13:50 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 14:06 pm
Cleveland Police is urgently trying to trace a missing 16-year-old, who has been described by the force as “vulnerable”, who was last seen in Sunderland at 8.20pm on Tuesday, October 8.Jacob Higgins, who is from Cleveland, is white, with short ginger hair, 6ft tall, and of medium build.
He was wearing a navy hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers with white detail.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.