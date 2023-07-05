News you can trust since 1877
Vapes stolen from Hartlepool business unit in ram raid

Police are appealing for information after a business unit was raided and a number of vapes stolen.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 20:06 BST

The incident happened at around 2.50am on Tuesday, July 4, at Queens Meadow Business Park, off Stockton Road, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A white transit style van was used to ram raid the unit, which caused damage to the shutter and occupants then entered the property, stealing a quantity of vapes.”

Anyone who may have information about the raid or the whereabouts of the stolen items are asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 130661.

Hartlepool Police are urging people with information about a ram raid to get in touch.Hartlepool Police are urging people with information about a ram raid to get in touch.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Related topics:HartlepoolCleveland Police