The incident happened at around 2.50am on Tuesday, July 4, at Queens Meadow Business Park, off Stockton Road, in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A white transit style van was used to ram raid the unit, which caused damage to the shutter and occupants then entered the property, stealing a quantity of vapes.”

Anyone who may have information about the raid or the whereabouts of the stolen items are asked to contact Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 130661.

