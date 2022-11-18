'Very muscular' men and fisherman wanted in Hartlepool by film agency
An entertainments agency is seeking two seemingly different types of Hartlepool people for upcoming casting opportunities in town.
Newcastle-based Ne14.tv has advertised on social media for “a real fisherman who can supply their own equipment and costuming”, as well as “gym trained men with very muscular builds”.
Both Facebook posts stress that the roles are for “filming in the Hartlepool area” with dates still to be confirmed.
It is unclear whether the positions are for the same production or not.
In both cases, applicants are asked to “please email [email protected] with headshot, full length, contact details and details of where you are currently based”.