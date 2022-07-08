Veterinary nurse assistant retires after 34 years at East Durham practice

Del Gray, 65, has been “inundated” with gifts, flowers and over 103 cards as she retired from Clifton Lodge Veterinary Service, in Cotsford Lane, Horden, after more than three decades of service.

Del initially thought she would be in the job for six months until her daughter, Sarah-Jane, was off from school for the summer holidays.

"I only came for six months, because my little girl started school and she was five at the Christmas,” explained Del.

Del Gray with with staff members (left to right) Sarah, Lesley, Karen, Danny and Eden.

"I got this job in the February and said ‘I’m only going to come for six months till the schools are off’. That little girl is now 40 at Christmas, so it’s been a long six months, but I’ve loved everybody I’ve worked with.”

Del has worked with more than 100 vets over the years and has described retiring as “bitter-sweet”, saying she will miss her colleagues.

"It was totally different to what it is now, “ Del said.

Del has said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family after retiring.

"When I first started it was me and the vet and we only had 45-minute appointments, 9.15am till 10am, and then we used to operate in the middle of the day and then consult between 5pm and 6.30pm.

"Now we’ve got two receptionists, we’ve got a big building.”

She added: "I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Del plans to relax for the first six-week of her retirement before taking up yoga and swimming.