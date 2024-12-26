Video and pictures: Hartlepool shoppers are up and out early for Boxing Day sales at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Published 26th Dec 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 10:55 GMT
Shoppers were up and about early on Boxing Day following the Christmas Day break.

Some were looking for bargains in the post-festive sales while others were simply searching for that one item they had forgotten to buy before December 25.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid visited Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre to see who was out and about.

Rachael Burnside with Milegh at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Bagging a bargain

Rachael Burnside with Milegh at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The Lloyd family are ready to hunt for bargains in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Bargain hunters

The Lloyd family are ready to hunt for bargains in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Ann Barker makes her way to the car after snaring a few early Boxing Day sale items in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Out early

Ann Barker makes her way to the car after snaring a few early Boxing Day sale items in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Dawn Hindle waits for the shops to open at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Patiently waiting

Dawn Hindle waits for the shops to open at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

