Some were looking for bargains in the post-festive sales while others were simply searching for that one item they had forgotten to buy before December 25.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid visited Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre to see who was out and about.
1. Bagging a bargain
Rachael Burnside with Milegh at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Bargain hunters
The Lloyd family are ready to hunt for bargains in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Out early
Ann Barker makes her way to the car after snaring a few early Boxing Day sale items in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Patiently waiting
Dawn Hindle waits for the shops to open at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.