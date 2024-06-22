Video: Explore Hartlepool’s first axe-throwing range Go Wild as it opens for business
and live on Freeview channel 276
Go Wild is an eight-lane outdoor axe throwing range based at rugby club Hartlepool Rovers FC, in the town’s West View Road.
Partners Dan Heath and Cara Ainsworth set up Go Wild three years ago and already have four axe-throwing locations across the country.
They are said to be the largest outdoor axe-throwing company in the UK.
Members of the public can get involved in axe-throwing, games and challenges as both beginners and experts.
Dan, 33, said: “We have set up this site at Rovers to bring something new and exciting to the town of Hartlepool.”
He continued: “I’ve worked at a number of outdoor sites and I felt as though I’d learned enough that I could go into it on my own.
"We then took the leap of faith and threw ourselves in the deep end and went into it alone.
"It has grown so quickly this year. We’ve had three sites opened already.”
Dan and Cara started their axe-throwing business doing mobile events throughout the country, adding more activities as they became more established including laser tag and mini golf.
Go Wild caters for everyone aged eight and over as well as groups including birthdays and stag and hen parties.
Dan, who has worked at a number of outdoor activity sites including Centre Parcs and Clip ‘n Climb, said: “No experience is necessary. You can be a beginner or an axe-pert and we will give you all the coaching tips you need and all the techniques you need in the first 15 to 20 minutes of the session so you can perfect your skills and then we go into the games and challenges.”
Hartlepool’s Go Wild site first opened to the public on Saturday, June 15, and has already been popular amongst individuals and people looking to make group bookings.
Plans are already in place to build a mini-golf course next to the axe-throwing site which should be opening later in the summer.
Prices for the axe-throwing start at £20 for a 60-minute session and every session is instructor-led.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.