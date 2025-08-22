Visitor numbers at a Hartlepool gym have increased significantly following a major upgrade to its equipment.

Headland Sports Centre, run by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Active Hartlepool service, reopened recently following a refit.

Attendances subsequently totalled 1,204 during July 2025 - compared to 751 during July 2024 - while 15 customers signed up as new gym members at an open day held on August 1 to showcase the new-look facilities.

The range of state-of-the-art equipment installed at the gym has been manufactured by Italy-based Technogym, a world-leading wellness brand, and embraces the latest technology to ensure users, including gym first timers, get the most from their personalised workouts.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community based services committee, said: “The Headland Sports Centre gym looks great and the range of equipment is amazing.

“I underwent an induction at the open day earlier this month and it was a real eye-opener to find out what the equipment is capable of in terms of managing people’s workouts and offering personalised training.

“When you add the quality of the new equipment to the expertise of the on-site Active Hartlepool staff then the gym really is offering a fantastic service.

“The council will also be installing the same range of Technogym equipment in the 100-station gym at Highlight, the borough’s new multi-million pound Active Wellbeing Hub

currently under construction at The Waterfront, and at Brierton Sports Centre, so the Headland Sports Centre offers a real insight into the sort of quality Highlight gym members can look forward to when it opens early next year.”