Volunteers help transform Hartlepool school’s gardens

The gardens of a Harltepool school are blooming after workers put in hours of volunteering.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

Fifteen members of staff at Kerry Ingredients and Flavours, in Parkview Road, transformed the gardens of Eskdale Academy over the course of two volunteering days in May.

The area was tidied, with lots of fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, potatoes, peas, beans, strawberries, celery, beetroot, cabbages,

carrots, lettuce and spinach planted, as well as some herbs.

Kerry staff members transformed Eskdale Academy's gardens.Kerry staff members transformed Eskdale Academy's gardens.
Quality manager Elaine Noble, who was part of the volunteering effort, said: "We’ve done loads of panting for them. We’ve tidied up the memorial garden. We’ve done lots of weeding and then we planted lots of fruits and vegetables.

"We relayed the path as well.

"It was quite hard work in the sunshine.”

Elaine has added that headteacher Elizabeth Killeen was “delighted” with the results.

The fence around the school's memorial garden was painted as well.The fence around the school's memorial garden was painted as well.
The effort was part of Kerry’s My Community project, where each member of staff can take part in one day of volunteering.

