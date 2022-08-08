Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic announced for Hartlepool - here's when and where

The car park at Tees Bay Retail Park in Brenda Road will be offering Covid-19 vaccines, booster jabs and spring boosters tomorrow, Tuesday August 9.

The centre – in the middle of the car park near Carpet Right – will be open for walk-in vaccinations from 10am-6pm and will be open to anyone aged 12 and over.

It must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for anyone aged between 12 and 17 years old and at least eight weeks for those aged 18 and over.

Booster jabs will be available for for anyone 16 and over but it must be at least three months after a second dose.

Spring boosters will also be offered to people aged 75 and over, those who live in a care home and people aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed.