Wanted Hartlepool man detained following police pursuit
Matrix officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle at around 4am this morning (Friday, May 2) which reportedly made off on the A689 towards the Wolviston roundabout.
The driver is said to have abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot close to the Wolviston roundabout.
The police drone was used and a 43-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary, drug driving, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, possession of a class A drug and failing to stop.
Suspected class A drugs were also seized.
The man was found to be wanted in connection with a reported breach of court bail.
Enquiries are still ongoing.