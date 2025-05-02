A man has been arrested after a pursuit took place in Hartlepool in the early hours of the morning on Friday, May 2.

A man has been arrested after a pursuit took place in the early hours of this morning.

Matrix officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle at around 4am this morning (Friday, May 2) which reportedly made off on the A689 towards the Wolviston roundabout.

The driver is said to have abandoned the vehicle and made off on foot close to the Wolviston roundabout.

The police drone was used and a 43-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary, drug driving, dangerous driving, disqualified driving, possession of a class A drug and failing to stop.

Suspected class A drugs were also seized.

The man was found to be wanted in connection with a reported breach of court bail.

Enquiries are still ongoing.