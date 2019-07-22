Wanted: Volunteer National Trust ranger needed to help care for Roseberry Topping
Conservation chiefs are looking for a volunteer ranger to help care for one of the North East’s most-loved natural landmarks.
The National Trust is looking for an outdoors-lover to join its team at Roseberry Topping on the northern fringes of the North York Moors.
The trust said the placement is aimed towards those who are looking to gain relevant experience with the ambition of pursuing a ranger career.
The advert reads applicants should be “happy to work outdoors in all weather conditions and be cheerful even on a wet and windy day” as well as “comfortable working independently and using your initiative”.
The trust is asking for people who could offer a minimum commitment of six to 12 months.
The successful applicant would also be a “confident team leader” who would be “comfortable taking responsibility for outdoor volunteers”.
Anyone interested can find more details on the National Trust website or email Ashley.Radford@nationaltrust.org.uk