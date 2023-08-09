News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Warning to Hartlepool motorists with thousands of vehicles to be diverted into town due to A19 closure

Motorists are warned to allow extra time for their journeys when thousands of vehicles are diverted through Hartlepool due to more than a month of overnight closures on the A19.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

The Highways Agency insists the five-week programme beginning later this month is "essential and will future proof this part of the A19 for years to come”.

The northbound lanes on the dual carriageway between the A689 Wolviston and Sedgefield turn off and A179 Sheraton Interchange will be closed from Sunday, August 20, between 8pm-6am from Sundays to Fridays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a daytime 50 miles per hour speed limit for traffic travelling on temporary surfaces while the road is open.

The northbound A19 will be closed from the A689 Wolviston turn-off, above, to the the A19 Sheraton junction for "essential" work later this month.The northbound A19 will be closed from the A689 Wolviston turn-off, above, to the the A19 Sheraton junction for "essential" work later this month.
The northbound A19 will be closed from the A689 Wolviston turn-off, above, to the the A19 Sheraton junction for "essential" work later this month.
Most Popular

The closures will be lifted on Saturdays as well as during the upcoming bank holiday period from Friday, August 25, to Monday, August 28.

National Highways project manager Michael Morgan said: “This resurfacing is essential and will future proof this part of the A19 for years to come.”

Insisting that the work was deliberately timed “to minimise disruption”, Mr Morgan added: "But I would still advise road users to check the diversion route and please allow extra time for your journey.”

A diversion route will be signposted during the closures.

This will direct traffic into Hartlepool from the A19 via the A689 and the A179 so that vehicles can eventually rejoin the northbound carriageway at the A19/A179 Sheraton Interchange north of town.

Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available via its website at www.trafficengland.com

Related topics:A19MotoristsHartlepool