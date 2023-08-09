Warning to Hartlepool motorists with thousands of vehicles to be diverted into town due to A19 closure

The Highways Agency insists the five-week programme beginning later this month is "essential and will future proof this part of the A19 for years to come”.

The northbound lanes on the dual carriageway between the A689 Wolviston and Sedgefield turn off and A179 Sheraton Interchange will be closed from Sunday, August 20, between 8pm-6am from Sundays to Fridays.

There will also be a daytime 50 miles per hour speed limit for traffic travelling on temporary surfaces while the road is open.

The northbound A19 will be closed from the A689 Wolviston turn-off, above, to the the A19 Sheraton junction for "essential" work later this month.

The closures will be lifted on Saturdays as well as during the upcoming bank holiday period from Friday, August 25, to Monday, August 28.

National Highways project manager Michael Morgan said: “This resurfacing is essential and will future proof this part of the A19 for years to come.”

Insisting that the work was deliberately timed “to minimise disruption”, Mr Morgan added: "But I would still advise road users to check the diversion route and please allow extra time for your journey.”

A diversion route will be signposted during the closures.

This will direct traffic into Hartlepool from the A19 via the A689 and the A179 so that vehicles can eventually rejoin the northbound carriageway at the A19/A179 Sheraton Interchange north of town.