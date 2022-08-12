Watch as a big explosion completely demolishes Sinter Plant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 8,500 tonnes of steel were brought down in the levelling, which included the remaining Screenhouse and strand parts of the facility.

Only the nearby waste gas stack and two supporting structures remain in the area.

At 7pm last night, Kevin Mcelvany, who was the Sinter Plant’s former manager and has worked for British Steel since 1975, pressed the button to bring the building down.

Redcar Sinter Plant being demolished.

The first demolition phase was carried out on 16 June, bringing down the Bunker Bay and first part of the Screenhouse.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “The 50m high building is now completely down, another major change to the Teesworks landscape as we continue our accelerated demolition programme – the biggest and most complex demolition programme in the UK for a generation.

“Just a few days after I welcomed Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark to Teesworks, we’re seeing more of it in action.

"Net Zero Teesside Power is now due to sit directly on this land that the Sinter Plant previously occupied, bringing with it up to 5,500 jobs for generations to come.

“This world-first £1.5billion project, led by BP, will help drive forward the UK’s first decarbonised industrial cluster on the site, capturing up to two million tonnes of CO2 from the power plant alone, and storing it under the North Sea.”

Earlier this year, Bunker Bay and part of the Screenhouse at the Sinter Plant were demolished using 100kg of explosives.

A number of other structures in the area have already been levelled, including the Stock Houses, Flux Bunker and Ore Bunker.

