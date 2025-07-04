A grandfather won £200,000 with People’s Postcode Lottery - on the day he’d been due to go into hospital for hip replacement surgery.

Crocked Barry Cook, 81, had originally been pencilled in for the op on the day of his win until medics cancelled the procedure.

It meant the delighted dad-of two was at home with wife Dot, 81, to pocket the whopping windfall instead of going under the knife for a new left hip.

Barry, of Billingham, said: “I should have been in hospital today to have a hip replacement but it’s been cancelled.

Billingham neighbours celebrate after scooping a share in a £1m People's Postcode Lottery jackpot.

"I’m just waiting for a new date now. It was cancelled a few days ago but I’d rather be here.”

Barry shared a £1m pot with four other neighbours in Billingham after their postcode landed the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize.

Every ticket was worth £200,000.

The retired joiner choked back tears and hugged sobbing Dot after his cheque was revealed.

Barry and Dot Cook, left, celebrate with the People's Postcode Lottery’s Judie McCourt.

Now the couple – who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in October – say they’ll take care of their two daughters and five grandsons.

Barry said: "I can’t believe that. I’ve never been as emotional in my life.

"I didn’t expect anything at all like this. It’s just blown me away.

“There’s our girls. We’ll see them alright and take it from there.”

Kathleen and John Slee celebrate their windfall with Judie McCourt.

Dot added: “It’s there if we need it now. As long as the family’s alright. We’ll sort them out and take what’s left.”

But there may be a few treats in the pipeline for the pair.

Dot wants a particular home improvement, a trip to Wimbledon and a well-earned holiday.

Dot said: “I want a new front door. I like the tennis and would like to go to Wimbledon if I can.”

May Arnold celebrates her £200,000 windfall.

Barry added: “We haven’t had a holiday in a long time.

"So I think we’ll have to push the boat out, have a nice week somewhere, fed and watered.”

Two doors up, Kathleen Slee was able to focus on her £200,000 win just a day after getting a cataract removed in her left eye.

Kathleen, 78, said: “This is a dream. I always say when the advert comes on the television, ‘you’ve never been to my door yet, have you?’ It’s not real, I’m in a daze.

“I got my left eye done yesterday and I told all the nursing staff in the hospital about me getting a call to say I’d won.

"I’m going back to get the other eye done in September and I’ll give them an update.”

Hubby John, 81, hugged her and added: “If we can win it anybody can. It’s surreal, I can’t get my head round it.”

Then Kathleen – who has three children and five grandchildren - smiled and pointed to her two daughters as they watched her reveal the bumper cheque and said: “Now we’re all going to go on a nice holiday.”

She added: “I want to treat the family to a holiday. We’ll let them all pick. We’ll have a discussion and see where they all want to go. It would be nice to go somewhere we’ve never been.”

But first there’ll be a big family party this weekend to celebrate the win – and the karaoke machine will be out for the couple who will also celebrate their Diamond Wedding later this year.

Kathleen said: “John’s song is Valerie and I like to sing Spinning Around by Kylie.”

Across the cul-de-sac, great gran May Arnold took one look at her cheque and immediately said: “Well, I’m not cooking dinner tonight.”

The sprightly 88-year-old winner whirled around in her garden as she revealed plans to hit a local restaurant with her family after scooping £200,000 – and said she’ll help out her son, daughter, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Kind-hearted May said: “I won’t see much of this but the family will. It’ll be an absolute Godsend to a lot of them.

"They’re all starting out in life and I’m sure it’ll go a long way to sorting them out.”

She added: “We’ll go down to The Three Horseshoes and have a couple of bottles of fizz. And we’ll probably have a family holiday. I’ve got everything I need.”

All the neighbours joined the lottery to support local, national and international charities.

And they were thrilled to learn that their wins mean vital funding boosts for a string of local organisations.

One of those charities is Butterwick Hospice which has been awarded £50,000.

The hospice has been providing compassionate care across Teesside and County Durham for more than 40 years.

Butterwick’s grateful corporate partnerships manager Amanda Baker said: “This incredible funding award will have a huge impact on the provision of care we can deliver, supporting our sustainability and ensuring we can continue to be there when we’re needed most. It literally couldn't have come at a better time."