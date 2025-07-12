Watch as Hartlepool is turned into a sea of colour as entrants take part in Alice House Hospice's annual Colour Run

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 12:41 BST
Hundreds of runners and walkers turned Hartlepool into a sea of colour as they raised vital funds for a hospice.

The annual Alice House Hospice Colour Run saw entrants covered in powdered paint as they completed the 5km course from Seaview car park, in Seaton Carew, towards Newburn Bridge and back again.

Our photographer Stuart Norton was there to take these photos of Saturday’s event.

And they are off at the Hartlepool Mail Colour Run.

1. And they are off

And they are off at the Hartlepool Mail Colour Run. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Seaton Carew becomes a sea of colour.

2. Hartlepool Colour Run

Seaton Carew becomes a sea of colour. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Runners are covered in powdered paint.

3. Hartlepool Colour Run

Runners are covered in powdered paint. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Powdered purple paint for the order of the day.

4. Purple reigns

Powdered purple paint for the order of the day. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice