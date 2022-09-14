Watch as Hartlepool piper mourns the Queen’s death with daily recitals

Pipe Major Christopher Pearson, 30, has been playing the pipes every day since the Queen's death last Thursday and will do so until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Christopher has been performing for 10 minutes every day and will complete a 30-minute-long recital on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Locations have included the Headland’s Redheugh Gardens.

Pipe Major Christopher Pearson plays in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the Redheugh Gardens War Memorial at the Headland.

Christopher, who has been playing the pipes since he was seven years old, decided to undertake these daily recitals as a sign of respect and in memory of the Queen.

He said: “I decided to play as my own personal way to say thank you to the Queen but I did not expect this kind of response from the public.”

He added: “I wouldn’t say I’m a fan of the monarchy, however, I respect what the Queen has done.

"She has done a lot for the country and charities around the world. I feel that needs to be celebrated and remembered.”

Onlookers enjoy listening to Pipe Major Christopher Pearson, playing in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the Redheugh Gardens War Memorial at the Headland.

Christopher is a proud and active member of the Hartlepool Pipes and Drums band which he formed in 2019.

The band currently has three active members and over a dozen students who meet weekly to practice.

Christopher said: “I have a lot of respect for all the members of the royal family, as they devote their time to this country.”

Times and locations of Christopher’s performances will be updated as the week progresses and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/hartlepoolpipeband