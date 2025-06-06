Top female cyclists from all over the world got on their bikes as Hartlepool hosted the start of the second stage of the Tour of Britain Women.

Hundreds of spectators flocked to the Hartlepool marina to welcome the riders and see the start of the exciting race on Maritime Avenue on a rainy Friday morning.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy welcomed 19 different racing teams, including the Great Britain National Team, against the spectacular backdrop of HMS Trincomalee.

It is the first time that Hartlepool has hosted the Lloyds Tour of Britain which is the largest free-to-attend sporting spectacle in the UK and one of the most prestigious events in the sport’s calendar.

The start of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women race from Hartlepool to Saltburn as the riders set off down Maritime Avenue towards Seaton Carew on June 6.

Jonathan Day, managing director of event organisers British Cycling, told the Mail: "Other parts of the Tees Valley have had this race and similar races of this level before, so why not bring it to Hartlepool?

"It’s fantastic for the town. It’s a wonderful backdrop here so we are just really lucky and really pleased to be here.”

Cycling fans, including local schoolchildren, relished the chance and get a photograph with big names, including reigning European

Champion Lorena Wiebes, double Olympic gold medallist Kristen Faulkner, former World Champion Lizzie Deignan, and members of the Great Britain Cycling Team.

The Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team from Germany are introduced alongside Hartlepool Deputy Mayor Cllr Quewone Bailey-Fleet at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.

North East Cycling Academy took youngsters from Hartlepool’s West View and Clavering primary schools to the event.

Paul Daly from the academy, and also amateur sports team Manilla Cycling, said: "I think it’s absolutely brilliant. You’ve got some of the best riders in the world coming to Hartlepol. It’s a big deal.

"It’s like having the Champion’s League come to town. It’s definitely inspiring the kids to get involved, seeing what bike racing is like and meeting world class athletes.”

Race organsiers worked closely with Hartlepool Borough Council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority to host the leg of the race which finishes in Saltburn.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool council’s adult and community based services, said: “I think this is fantastic for Hartlepool.

“Bringing the women’s Tour of Britain is such an honour for us, and I hope it’s a catalyst for something new.

"Lots of schools have come down and that inspires the next generation of cyclists. It also shows that taking part in sport is really, really important.”