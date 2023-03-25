News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
3 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Watch as schoolboy who saved friend from choking is rewarded with ‘royalty-style escort’

An 11-year-old boy who helped his friend during a choking incident at school was given the chance to be escorted like royalty.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

Dominic Lowe, from Billingham, sprung into action using skills he had learned from his Scouts emergency first aid training when his friend began to choke during lunch hour at school.

Dominic administered back blows and tried to help his friend stay calm throughout the ordeal while other children shouted for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His heroic actions came to the attention of the school headteacher, Maria Carlton, at Bewley Primary School, and Dominic received a thank you card and present from the mother of the boy who he helped.

Dominic was given the chance to be escorted like royalty as part of a training course for officers.
Dominic was given the chance to be escorted like royalty as part of a training course for officers.
Dominic was given the chance to be escorted like royalty as part of a training course for officers.
Most Popular

Hearing of a competition launched by Cleveland Police Roads Policing Unit to give a local hero a royalty-style escort as part of officers’ escort training course, Dominic’s parents nominated him and he was chosen as the winner.

He was collected from school in front of his classmates by the police motorbikes and escort vehicle and was escorted around the local area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominic was also shown around the Roads Policing Unit at Wynyard.

Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge said: “There were lots of nominations for this competition which we went through carefully, and although there were many worthy winners, we decided that Dominic’s actions were nothing short of heroic when he assisted his friend whilst he was choking.

Dominic was collected from school in front of his classmates.
Dominic was collected from school in front of his classmates.
Dominic was collected from school in front of his classmates.

“Luckily, Dominic had the skills to be able to help his friend and potentially saved his life. We hope Dominic enjoyed his afternoon with us, he certainly deserved it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lighting the way: Hartlepool pupils given hi-vis vests by leading construction c...
Dominic was presented with a certificate by Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge to honour his escort training and for being a ‘local hero’.
Dominic was presented with a certificate by Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge to honour his escort training and for being a ‘local hero’.
Dominic was presented with a certificate by Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge to honour his escort training and for being a ‘local hero’.
ScoutsBillingham