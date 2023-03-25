Watch as schoolboy who saved friend from choking is rewarded with ‘royalty-style escort’

Dominic Lowe, from Billingham, sprung into action using skills he had learned from his Scouts emergency first aid training when his friend began to choke during lunch hour at school.

Dominic administered back blows and tried to help his friend stay calm throughout the ordeal while other children shouted for help.

His heroic actions came to the attention of the school headteacher, Maria Carlton, at Bewley Primary School, and Dominic received a thank you card and present from the mother of the boy who he helped.

Dominic was given the chance to be escorted like royalty as part of a training course for officers.

Hearing of a competition launched by Cleveland Police Roads Policing Unit to give a local hero a royalty-style escort as part of officers’ escort training course, Dominic’s parents nominated him and he was chosen as the winner.

He was collected from school in front of his classmates by the police motorbikes and escort vehicle and was escorted around the local area.

Dominic was also shown around the Roads Policing Unit at Wynyard.

Chief Inspector Darren Bainbridge said: “There were lots of nominations for this competition which we went through carefully, and although there were many worthy winners, we decided that Dominic’s actions were nothing short of heroic when he assisted his friend whilst he was choking.

“Luckily, Dominic had the skills to be able to help his friend and potentially saved his life. We hope Dominic enjoyed his afternoon with us, he certainly deserved it.”

