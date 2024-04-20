Watch as the dad of Hartlepool United goal hero Joe Grey joins the Blues Brothers party at Dorking Wanderers
The dad of Hartlepool United striker Joe Grey was among the fans to join the costume capers at the team’s final match of the season.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kris Grey was one of hundreds of supporters to wear a Blues Brothers outfit as Pools travelled to Surrey to face Dorking Wanderers in the National League.
Speaking before the match – in which Joe would ultimately score the winner in a 4-3 victory – Kris said his son had enjoyed a good season and added: “It has been good to see that the managers have had a bit of trust in him.”
For more pictures from the Blues Brothers party, click here.