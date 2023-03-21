News you can trust since 1877
Watch the view from Hartlepool as the final structures at Redcar Steelworks get demolished in explosions

Smoke could be seen across large parts of Hartlepool following the demolition of the final structures at the former Redcar Steelworks site.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Mar 2023, 19:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:30 GMT

The 40m tall structures were brought to the ground at around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 22, in multiple simultaneous explosions.

A small number of dog walkers at Seaton Carew beach watched as the four remaining stoves went down in smoke.

Wednesday’s detonation was not as visible from Hartlepool or heard as loudly as the demolition of the blast furnace back in 2022.

The final structures related to the Redcar Blast Furnace were demolished on Wednesday morning (March 22).
The structure – clearly visible for decades from Seaton Carew – was demolished in spectacular fashion last November.

The explosion could be heard across the Tees Bay at Seaton, a further three miles away in Hartlepool town centre and as far away as Blackhall.

Crowds gathered on Seaton Beach to watch and film the furnace’s demise.

The 365ft-high blast furnace had been a dominant fixture of the Hartlepool horizon since it was commissioned in 1979.

The demolition of the Redcar Blast Furnace viewed from Seaton Carew in November 2022.
