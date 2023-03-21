The 40m tall structures were brought to the ground at around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 22, in multiple simultaneous explosions.

A small number of dog walkers at Seaton Carew beach watched as the four remaining stoves went down in smoke.

Wednesday’s detonation was not as visible from Hartlepool or heard as loudly as the demolition of the blast furnace back in 2022.

The final structures related to the Redcar Blast Furnace were demolished on Wednesday morning (March 22).

The structure – clearly visible for decades from Seaton Carew – was demolished in spectacular fashion last November.

The explosion could be heard across the Tees Bay at Seaton, a further three miles away in Hartlepool town centre and as far away as Blackhall.

Crowds gathered on Seaton Beach to watch and film the furnace’s demise.

The 365ft-high blast furnace had been a dominant fixture of the Hartlepool horizon since it was commissioned in 1979.