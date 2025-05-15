‘We do not want someone else going through this’: Hartlepool family reacts after son's bike collision

More than £1,000 has been raised by members of the public after a 21-year-old man was hit by a motorbike in Hartlepool.

Ryan Cameron was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday, May 10, after he was hit by a motorbike in Northgate, on the Headland.

Ryan was waiting to cross the road just before 7pm when a motorbike “came out of nowhere” and collided with him.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and airlifted him to the James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

A Go Fund Me page was set up by his family shortly after the incident and has already raised more than £1,000.

Writing on the Go Fund Me page, mum Donna Sweeney said: “He is currently still in ICU at James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with a bleed on his frontal lobe in his brain along with swelling and bruising.

"He has a fractured jaw, fracture at the base of his skull and cuts and bruising on his left eye along with other bumps and bruises.

“He is probably going to need a lot of help and rehabilitation when he gets out of hospital.”

Ryan is the youngest of three brothers and “loves gaming and VR”.

Ryan’s mum and dad, Andy, said: “We do not want someone else going through this.

"It is hard enough as it it.”

Ryan’s family would like to thank the Great North Air Ambulance and all of the staff at the James Cook University Hospital for their support.

Donna said: “Any contributions are welcome and we will also be donating a portion of it to the air ambulance who were amazing.”

It is not known when Ryan will be coming home.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were initially arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released on bail pending further investigations.

Police are continuing to appeal for any dashcam footage that can help them with their investigation.

Anyone with footage of the collision is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE25083783.

Donations to Ryan’s cause can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ryan-andrew?.