'We live in hope' says sister of missing Hartlepool toddler Katrice Lee

Katrice vanished on November 28, 1981, while shopping with her family at a forces supermarket in Paderborn, part of what was then West Germany, on her second birthday.

Her dad, Richard Lee, from the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool, has already said ahead of the anniversary that he is refusing to give up hope that she is still alive.

He is also still waiting to hear when Boris Johnson will meet him “father to father” to discuss the search for answers after the Prime Minister accepted an invitation via town MP Jill Mortimer earlier this month.

Natasha Walker, the sister of missing Katrice Lee speaks 40 years on after her sister Katrice Lee went missing aged two.

Now Mrs Mortimer, Katrice’s sister and the Missing People organisation, which has supported the family, have all spoken about the case.

Ms Mortimer said on Sunday: “Today, on the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Katrice Lee, my thoughts are with my constituent, Richard Lee, and his family.

"I know that today will be an exceptionally painful time for Mr Lee and I will continue to support him in any way that I can.”

Katrice’s older sister, Natasha Walker, 47, who lives in Gosport, in Hampshire, and who wants to attend any meeting with Mr Johnson, said: “Never did I think, that in 40 years I would still be looking for my missing sister. That I would still be waiting for news, for answers.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

"Living without knowing is the hardest thing to do. Wondering if she is alive and well, or if something terrible happened to her, is relentless.

"All we can do, is to live in hope. Live in the hope that someone, reading this, knows something and will come forward.

"Someone knows the answers which will unlock us from this pain we are having to carry. I urge anyone, who knows anything, to please get in touch with Missing People. Please help us to bring her home.

"Katrice if you are reading this, we love you.”

Mr Lee, 72, who was serving in the Army at the time of her disappearance, believes Katrice was kidnapped by a childless couple or sold for profit and so will be unaware of her true identity.

Katrice was 2ft 8in at the time she vanished and is described as white European, with dark brown, curly hair.

She was born with an eye condition in her left eye, which would have needed several operations to correct.

Katrice was last seen wearing a blue duffel coat, with a green fur-trimmed hood, a green and blue pinafore dress, red wellingtons, and a white blouse with a blue-trimmed collar and cuffs.

Missing People’s Ndella Senghore added: “If anyone has any information about Katrice’s disappearance, please call or text Missing People’s helpline on 116 000 or +44208 392 4545 for overseas callers, or email [email protected]

"Katrice, if you are reading this, please get in touch.

“Our service is non-judgemental and confidential. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.”

While the official investigation into Katrice’s disappearance was wound down last year, the Royal Military Police still also be contacted via Major Inquiry Team, SIB Regt RMP, Campion Lines, Bulford, Wiltshire, or by calling 0800 616888.

