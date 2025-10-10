A Hartlepool pub has taken to social media to announce its imminent closure.

The Hope and Anchor, in High Street, Greatham, is calling last orders on Friday, October 10, due to a number of different factors including rising costs.

Taking to Facebook, the pub said: “This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly. We’ve done everything we could to make it work. Sadly, the circumstances have left us with no other option.

“We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past year.

"Every visit, every chat, every pint shared has meant the world to us.

"Your custom and kindness have made this journey truly special.”

To say farewell, the pub will be open for the last time on Friday, October 10, with reduced drink prices and its usual food deals.

The owner added: “We sincerely hope that things change in the future for whoever takes on the pub next so it can become a sustainable and thriving place once again, both for the landlords and for you, the community that makes it what it is.

“Thank you all once again for your support, friendship, and loyalty.”

The Mail has attempted to contact the pub for further comment.