'We will be going to Wembley' - tickets on sale for Hartlepool United's big semi-final with Rotherham United

Hartlepool United are potentially just 90 minutes away from reaching Wembley for the first time since their formation in 1908.

Victory at home to Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy next month would see them play at the national stadium in the April final.

Tickets for the eagerly-awaited showdown with the runaway League One leaders are now on sale to season ticket holders.

Hartlepool United season ticket holder Derrick Brackstone with tickets for the home against Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

Among the fans to snap some up on Thursday was a confident Derrick Brackstone.

Asked whether underdogs Pools, who are currently 15th in League Two, will reach Wembley, he replied: “We’ll win. No doubt about it. We will be going to Wembley.”

The one-legged semi-final takes place on Wednesday, March 9, at 7.45pm and will be televised live by Sky Sports.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (people aged 65 plus and under 19 as well as students and members of the Armed Forces) and £5 for under 16s.

Hartlepool United season ticket holders wait to buy their tickets for the home against Rotherham United. Picture by FRANK REID

They go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 17, from 10am.

Pools have unexpectedly marched to the semi-finals of the trophy for the first time after gutsy victories over a string of League One clubs.

The last time they were so close to reaching Wembley was just months before the old stadium was closed for modernisation in 2000.

Neighbours Darlington, however, triumphed 3-0 over two legs in the semi-final of the old Division Three play-off before losing to Peterborough United in the final.

Wembley was also still closed by the time Pools won their 2005 League One play-off semi-final against Tranmere Rovers.

Around 16,000 Poolies still made the even trickier journey to Cardiff to watch the team lose 4-2 to Sheffield Wednesday in the final.

While National League play-off finals have been staged at the new Wembley, Pools’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Torquay United last summer was held at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate home.

Tickets for the Rotherham game can be purchased from the Suit Direct Stadium box office or online at www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk.

