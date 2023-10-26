News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Weapon seized after officers from Durham Police and Cleveland Police descended on Hartlepool street

Police seized a weapon after descending on a Hartlepool property near the town centre yesterday following reports of an assault.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large number of police attended Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, October 26, blocking off the street.

Officers from Durham Constabulary arrested a man at a property and Cleveland Police offered assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Police said: “Officers seized a weapon from the address and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection.

"Following enquiries, he has since been released with no further action.

"The weapon has since been destroyed.”

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepool