Weapon seized after officers from Durham Police and Cleveland Police descended on Hartlepool street
Police seized a weapon after descending on a Hartlepool property near the town centre yesterday following reports of an assault.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
A large number of police attended Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, on Wednesday, October 26, blocking off the street.
Officers from Durham Constabulary arrested a man at a property and Cleveland Police offered assistance.
Durham Police said: “Officers seized a weapon from the address and arrested a 34-year-old man in connection.
"Following enquiries, he has since been released with no further action.
"The weapon has since been destroyed.”