Weapons seized by police after raids on two homes in Hartlepool neighbourhood
Axes and a knuckleduster have been seized by police after a double raid on Hartlepool homes.
Cleveland Police launched the searches in the Burn Valley area of the town earlier on today, Tuesday, July 9.
The warrants were carried out by the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team with the assistance of Cleveland Police’s Special Constabulary under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The raids were among the latest to be carried out by the officers in the area, with the action focused on addresses in Rugby Street and Charterhouse Street, with nothing of note found at the second home.
A spokesman for the team said: “This sustained action follows the multi-agency day of action held on June 4, whereby concerns such as drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage were raised by the community.
“Officers carried out a warrant in Rugby Street where a number of potentially offensive weapons, as pictured, were seized as well as a quantity of powder which will be subject to testing to determine its classification.
“A further warrant was executed in Charterhouse Street which concluded with a negative result.
“The work carried out by the police today is in direct response to complaints and concerns raised by the local community and in conjunction with ongoing work by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team aims to improve the lives of the law abiding majority.”
Acting Inspector Adrian Dack added: “We continue to target those who want to be involved in the distribution of controlled drugs and engage in antisocial behaviour which impacts on the community.
"Police officers from the Community Safety Team have been well supported by the Special Constabulary in recent weeks when executing these warrants.
“Your PCSOs are putting a lot of work in to make this happen and I ask that the community continues to support them.
"We will, where necessary, pursue premise closure orders on addresses that continue to attract antisocial behaviour.”
He added anyone who would like to report drug dealing their community can call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.