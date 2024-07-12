Welcome to Pioneer Spirit - Just what is the monster vessel currently off the Hartlepool coast?
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It can be currently admired off the Hartlepool coast for miles.
Our thanks to town photographer Tom Collins for sending these photos of construction vessel Pioneering Spirit.
Currently sailing under the Maltese flag, it is 382 metres long and 124 metres wide and was designed with two hulls to assist the installation and removal of large offshore platforms.
Tom believes the vessel is due to offload a module that is due to be towed by barge to the River Tees for decommissioning.
Our thanks to everyone else who has sent us photographs of the town’s latest visitor.