Welcome to Pioneer Spirit - Just what is the monster vessel currently off the Hartlepool coast?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It can be currently admired off the Hartlepool coast for miles.

Our thanks to town photographer Tom Collins for sending these photos of construction vessel Pioneering Spirit.

Currently sailing under the Maltese flag, it is 382 metres long and 124 metres wide and was designed with two hulls to assist the installation and removal of large offshore platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom believes the vessel is due to offload a module that is due to be towed by barge to the River Tees for decommissioning.

Our thanks to everyone else who has sent us photographs of the town’s latest visitor.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice