What experts at the Met Office say about the prospects of a sunny weekend in Hartlepool

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jun 2024, 17:12 BST
Hartlepool has hardly enjoyed a flaming June so far.

So, with the month nearly halfway over, what are the chances of the chances of the recent showers disappearing and some constant sunshine appearing?

According to expects at the Met Office, alas, the town should expect more rainfall over the weekend.

Saturday, June 15, is expected to start dry before the prospects of wet weather increase from 30% around mid morning to 60% in the early afternoon.

Sunniside, on the Headland, has not always lived up to its name recently.

It could as late as 9pm before the showers finally disappear.

As for Sunday, June 16, more showers are predicted throughout the day with rainfall expected to peak around 3pm.

When the rainfall does subside, however, both days are expected to be sunny with temperatures peaking at 18 degrees Celsius.

Monday, June 17, follows a similar picture before the rainfall finally vanishes on Tuesday, June 18, with temperatures reaching highs of 17 degrees Celsius.

Cold comfort if you are a sun worshipper.

