What Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer said in her maiden House of Commons speech

As she made her maiden speech in the Commons, Conservative Mrs Mortimer said: “The Government’s plans for Teesside Freeport, which will include the ports of Hartlepool and Able Seaton in my constituency, will give Hartlepudlians the necessary tools to drive not only regional growth but national growth.

“I would like to pay special thanks to all my Teesside MP colleagues and Ben Houchen, the Tees Valley mayor, who has fought so tirelessly to ensure that the Teesside Freeport becomes a success for the economy of Hartlepool. I look forward to continue my work with them to deliver for my constituency.”

She concluded: “The Government’s ambitious plans to build back better, which will put Britain’s communities at the forefront of the national recovery, promise countless opportunities for constituencies like mine.

“It is time to demonstrate to places like Hartlepool, not with words but with concrete actions, that their votes will never be taken for granted by a One Nation Conservative Government.”

Constituency chair Anthony Frain said: “It’s deeply worrying that in such a critical period, with local businesses struggling, thousands of Hartlepool households facing welfare cuts, taxes rising for working families, and the furlough scheme soon coming to an end, our MP has yet to speak in parliament on behalf of our town.

Mrs Mortimer insisted she has been working “tirelessly” for Hartlepool by meeting with the Prime Minister, other ministers and senior local politicians.

