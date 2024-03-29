What is the weather forecast for Hartlepool over the Easter bank holiday weekend?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what the experts think the weather has in store for Hartlepool over the coming days.

According to the Met Office, anyone heading to the Headland or Seaton Carew for some traditional seaside fish and chips on Good Friday – or should that be Good Fry-day? – might want to time their visit carefully.

After a sunny start to the day, the skies cloud over in the afternoon with showers likely between 2pm-5pm before conditions turn drier.

A queue of people outside Verrills fish and chip shop, on the Headland, in 2023.

So anyone heading to the Suit Direct Stadium to watch Hartlepool United play Halifax Town at 3pm will need to make sure they are covered up.

Saturday is thankfully rain free with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Temperatures on both days are expected to reach highs of 12 degrees Celsius.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are also forecast to remain dry although temperatures will drop to daytime highs of 10 degrees Celsius.

Do not forget either that the clocks go forward an hour at 1am on Sunday, meaning the loss of one hour’s sleep – unless you just get up an hour later than normal – but also heralding the start of lighter nights.