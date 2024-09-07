What is the weather forecast for Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Festival on September 7?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Thousands of people are heading to Seaton Carew on Saturday for the second day of the Open Jar Tribute Festival.

Among the acts due to perform at Seaton Reach are tributes to ABBA, The Spice Girls, Coldplay and Oasis.

With the musical event running from noon-11pm, deciding what to wear will be a major consideration.

Will it be sunglasses or waterproofs weather, for instance?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Festival goers enjoying the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.placeholder image
Festival goers enjoying the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.
placeholder image
Read More
21 fabulous photographs from the first night of Hartlepool's Open Jar Tribute Fe...

According to experts at the Met Office, the afternoon will begin dry if cloudy with only a one in 20 chance of rain.

The prospects of conditions turning wet, however, increases as evening arrives with a 40% chance of rain around 8.30pm.

Recent mist and fog are also set to return around 9pm.

In terms of temperature, it is expected to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius throughout the day and until beyond the end of the final act.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton CarewMet OfficeOasisColdplayABBA
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice