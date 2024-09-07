Thousands of people are heading to Seaton Carew on Saturday for the second day of the Open Jar Tribute Festival.

Among the acts due to perform at Seaton Reach are tributes to ABBA, The Spice Girls, Coldplay and Oasis.

With the musical event running from noon-11pm, deciding what to wear will be a major consideration.

Will it be sunglasses or waterproofs weather, for instance?

Festival goers enjoying the 2024 Open Jar Tribute Festival. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

According to experts at the Met Office, the afternoon will begin dry if cloudy with only a one in 20 chance of rain.

The prospects of conditions turning wet, however, increases as evening arrives with a 40% chance of rain around 8.30pm.

Recent mist and fog are also set to return around 9pm.

In terms of temperature, it is expected to remain between 15-17 degrees Celsius throughout the day and until beyond the end of the final act.

