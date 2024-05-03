Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experts at the Met Office have forecast mostly cloudy weather in Hartlepool for the May bank holiday weekend although there is a chance of sunshine on Monday, May 6.

Temperatures are also expected to be milder on Monday, ranging from nine degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, May 4, temperatures are expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius between early afternoon and early evening, and there is a one in ten chance of rain throughout the day.

People can expect much of the same on Sunday, May 5, as temperatures range from nine degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius from around noon until 6pm and a 10 per cent chance of rain from early morning until late evening.