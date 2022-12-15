What the Mail thought of Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and how you can win FREE tickets

Starring Hartlepool’s own Britain’s Got Talent star Danny Postill as well as hip-hop dance crew Ruff Diamond, this AJ Productions show is an experience I will never forget.

Despite having technical difficulties at the start, the show kicked off in full swing with a cast performance of Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath the Tree and a very festive stage set.

With snow-topped houses and a spirited dairy cow, we began our journey with Jack and Jill as they sold their sweet Caroline for magic beans and a quest to overthrow the giant.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

From start to finish, cast members captured the hearts of each and every audience member, making us laugh, dance and sing.

With Christmas cracker-style jokes and a special performance from Val Armstrong’s Ruff Diamond crew, this year’s show will please people of all ages.

If you’re wondering if this is the show for you then let me tell you: “Anything is possible with a little fairy magic”.

The show runs until Saturday, December 24, with a combination of morning, afternoon and evening performances.

Ruff Diamond dance crew performing in Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Adult tickets start at £18 per person and from £15 for children.

Tickets can be bought at Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, online at https://www.culturehartlepool.com/town-hall-theatre/ or by calling (01429) 890000.

*AJ Productions has kindly teamed up with Hartlepool Borough Council and the Hartlepool Mail to offer readers the chance to win a ticket for four people to see Jack and the Beanstalk.

We have one family ticket – covering two adults and two children aged 16 or under – to give away for the panto’s performance on Sunday, December 18, at 6pm.

Danny Posthill, as Silly Billy, in Jack and the Beanstalk at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

All you have to do is send an email marked Jack and the Beanstalk competition to [email protected] by Friday, December 16, at noon, including your full name, address and contact phone number.

We will pick the winner at random and contact them on Friday afternoon to let them know how to obtain their tickets.

Usual Mail competition rules apply.

These include that we cannot enter into correspondence about the competition’s outcome, the ticket is not transferable to another performance and there is no cash alternative on offer if the winner cannot for whatever reason attend.