What time are Hartlepool’s Christmas lights switched on on December 3?

The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and Hartlepool will kick off the festive season with the annual switch-on of the Christmas lights.

The special ceremony will take place from 5pm in Church Square on Friday, December 3.

It will be opened by BBC Tees presenter Gary Philipson followed by performances from Ben Bartlett, Erin Frances and Miss Toni’s Academy of Music and Performing Arts Christmas Choir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds at the 2018 Hartlepool Christmas light switch on. Picture by FRANK REID

The entertainment will continue with a performance from the cast of Hartlepool’s Christmas Pantomime Cinderella.

The evening will culminate with the switch-on of the lights at 6.30pm by a selection of the town’s inspirational NHS workers who have been chosen in acknowledgement of all the work they and their colleagues have done during the pandemic.

One of the nurses, from Hart Medical Practice, has delivered more than 2,500 jabs from the vaccination site at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, as well as in care homes across the borough.

The Hartlepool Christmas lights switch on will once again be held in Church Square.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It’s an honour to be joined at our Christmas Light Switch-On by some of the town’s most heroic and selfless people who have worked tirelessly through an incredibly difficult year and are continuing to work to deliver the town’s vaccination programme.

“I hope people will join us to celebrate them and their colleagues and see us light up the town in spectacular fashion.”

Following the switch-on at 6.30pm, there will be a seven-minute light show choreographed by Daniel Brobbel, of Artistic Solutions, which will see the art gallery illuminated in a dazzling display.

The popular event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Visitors are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending and to consider wearing a face mask.

The council advises that car parking can be found on Church Street and at the Transport Interchange or at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Previous special guests to have switched on the Christmas lights have included celebrities such as Joey Essex, boxing champion Savannah Marshall and courageous young children from the town.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.