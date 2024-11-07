Hartlepool Borough Council has released important travel information and guidance for parking for its annual fireworks event.

The Front, in Seaton Carew, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions will be closed to traffic from 4.30pm until 7.30pm on Friday, November 8.

For safety reasons, Hartlepool Borough Council will also be operating a tow-away policy for any vehicles parked in this area.

Limited parking is available in the Seaview “Sandy” Car Park, just south of the Seaton Carew Clock Tower, which will be free from 3pm.

Hartlepool's 2023 fireworks display at Seaton Carew.

There will also be limited parking at the Hartlepool Bay Car Park, near Newburn Bridge.

Along Coronation Drive, between Warrior Drive and the steelworks bridge access road, parking restrictions will be suspended on the northbound side of the road from mid-afternoon.

For operational and safety reasons, the Rocket House Car Park and Front Street car park will be closed throughout the whole day and will not be available for parking.

Any visitors who park in residential streets are asked to park legally and considerately.

Parking enforcement teams will be in operation to deal with inconsiderate or illegal parking.

Parking will not be allowed on De Havilland Way and in the wider Dunes housing estate.

If the immediate area around Seaton Carew becomes heavily congested, road closures may be put in place at the Power Station roundabout, the Golden Flatts roundabout and Newburn Bridge.

The fireworks will be launched from the area of the beach stretching from the bus station to the children’s play area, giving audiences a larger viewing area.

Entertainment begins from 4pm with the display taking place at 6.30pm.