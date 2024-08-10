What time does the Hartlepool Carnival parade start on August 10?

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:13 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 11:25 GMT
The highlight of Hartlepool Carnival takes place this weekend with its grand parade.

This year’s theme is Mardi Gras and everyone is invited to join in the festival spirit in colourful fancy dress and coming out to party.

The spectacular parade takes place on the Headland on Saturday, August 10, and aims to really bring the community together.

Before the parade, the traditional Nutty Slack Race takes place from The Globe hotel and starts at 3.15pm.

Last year's Hartlepool Carnival parade.
Last year's Hartlepool Carnival parade.

It features a new longer route, and the winner takes home £125, while second place is worth £75 and third place gets £50.

Registration forms are available from The Globe, on Northgate, and The Cosmopolitan Hotel, on Durham Street.

The fancy dress parade leaves the Town Square at 4pm and this year is set to see the return of some classic acts including a bagpipe band and Morris Miners Owners Group.

And the Town Square will be buzzing with live music, children’s rides, market and food stalls from noon.

Last year's Nutty Slack Race.
Last year's Nutty Slack Race.

Murphy’s giant funfair will also be open for its final day with one last chance for visitors to enjoy its white-knuckle rides and many attractions.

It follows over a week of activities which have included the Prince and Princess competition at The Cosmopolitan, children’s sand design and treasure dig on the Fish Sands and children’s talent contest at the Headland.

A number of the events have been supported by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson.

Hartlepool Carnival Committee also thanked all of the local businesses and sponsors for their invaluable backing.

