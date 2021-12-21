Despite concerns fresh restrictions could be imposed by the Government over the spread of the Omicron variant, the sponsored sea dip is going ahead as planned at the time of going to print.

It is organised by Hartlepool Round Table and takes place at Seaton Carew on Boxing Day morning.

Dippers will gather at the Marine Hotel on The Front before the parade down to the beach led by Hartlepool Round Table chairman Colm Simpson.

The Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip is held at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

The event typically sees hundreds of festive fundraisers – many in fancy dress – take to the water supported by a large number of spectators.

James Black, Hartlepool Round Table’s charities and media officer, said: “The dip is going ahead until we hear otherwise.

"There will be the normal joyous entertainment, interviews and music in the Marine Hotel car park beforehand to keep us all warm.

"We are hoping for a couple of hundred dippers. Obviously, it wasn’t on last year but it just depends on how people are feeling about mixing at the moment.”

Young dippers race for the sea in 2019's Hartlepool Round Table Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

The dip is said to be one of the biggest of its kind in the country and raises thousands of pounds for good causes.

The last year it went ahead in 2019, around 500 people of all ages took to the bracing sea.

Registration is £5 to cover running costs, and all sponsorship on top goes to the dippers’ own chosen charities.

People can register in advance online or on the day at the hotel reception from 10am.

The parade will leave at 11.30am prompt for the beach via the Station Lane slipway.

Dippers will then be encouraged to run towards the sea.

Hartlepool RNLI and Hartlepool Coastguard will be on duty to make sure everyone stays safe while having fun.

Spectators on the beach will be asked to stay behind an area which will be marked out with tape in the intersts of everyone’s safety.

Afterwards, people can dry off and get changed in rooms provided by the hotel.

Sponsor forms can be downloaded from Hartlepool Round Table’s website at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk/boxing-day-dip.html

