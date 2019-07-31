What to expect from Hartlepool Carnival 2019 as the summer fun returns

Last year's Hartlepool Carnival Sand Castle competition on the Fish Sands.

When does it start?

The annual festivities begin on Thursday, August 1, with the opening of Murphy’s giant funfair on the Headland’s Town Moor featuring over 100 attractions and whiteknuckle rides.

Next week sees a host of family events organised by the carnival’s committee of volunteers with support from local businesses and the community.

2018's Hartlepool Carnival Prince and Princess Jonathan Little and Nicole Gough.

It sees the return of children’s events and competitions that have proved popular in previous years.

What’s on and how can I get involved?

Homes and businesses are also being encouraged to make a special effort to make them look bright and beautiful for the Best DRessed competition cash prizes for the best.

Monday

An entrant in last year's Hartlepool Carnival talent show.

The fun starts on Monday, August 5, with a Family Treasure Dig on the Fish Sands at 11.30am.

Take your buckets and spades and look for dubloons hidden in the sand and exchange them for cash prizes.

Tuesday

It is back to the Fish Sands at 11.30am again on Tuesday, August 6, for the annual Sand Castle Design competition.

There are two age categories for children four to eight and nine to 13 with prize money of £15 for first, £10 for second and £5 for third in each.

Wednesday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 7 will give youngsters the chance to show off their special talent in the Children’s Talent Contest at Headland Social Club between 1pm-5pm.

Dancers, singers, bands and more are invited to enter its five to ten, or 11 to 15 age category. The winner in each section will take home £30 with second and third place getting £20 and £10.

Thursday

On August 8 this year’s Carnival Prince and Princess will be chosen at The Victoria Arms, Northgate from 1pm.

It is open to children aged between 11 and 16. Again, the winners will get £30 cash and £20 and £10 for the runners up.

Friday

On August 9, carnival judges will be out to view and decide the winners of this year’s Best Dressed, House, Garden and Business from 3pm.

The best looking business premises will receive a plaque while the best homes and garden owners will receive £50 for first place, £30 for second and £20 for third.

What do organisers have to say?

A carnival spokesman said: “The events have all been successful in previous years and we are looking forward to another great week.

“We are so grateful to our local businesses and pubs for their massive support we have received this year.”

Entry to all events is free but entry forms for the Best Dressed, Prince and Princess and Children’s Talent Competition must be filled in beforehand.

Forms are available from CMB Fruiterers and Florist, Northgate, Hartlepool.