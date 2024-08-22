From cinema trips and history walks to fairs and festivals, there’s a lot to do in Hartlepool this bank holiday weekend.
Here then are just some ideas to consider.
1. The Brewers Fayre, Hartlepool Marina
The Brewers Fayre is holiday a bank holiday fair on Saturday, August 24, from 10am until 2pm, featuring a range of local businesses and stalls. Money raised is being donated to the Great Ormond Street Hospital. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Vue Cinema, The Lanyard, Marina Way
There are a number of shows to see this bank holiday, including It Ends With Us, Deadpool and Wolverine, Inside Out 2 and Harold and the Purple Crayon. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Christ Church, Church Square
Hartlepool SoundLab: Coding Soundscapes, is hosting an event on Friday, August 23, from 1pm until 4pm. The event is hosted by artist Shelly Knotts and is an interactive workshop remixing data into sounds using computer code. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Ward Jackson Park, Park Avenue
Join artist Rob Smith for a Zetland sound walk from the Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, to Ward Jackson Park, in Park Avenue, where you can revist sites that were bombed by the Zeppelin raids of 1916. The walk starts at 1.30pm on Saturday, August 24, and finishes at 3.30pm. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.