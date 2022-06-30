Wheelchair users able to enjoy Hartlepool beaches again after hire scheme returns

Specially adapted wheelchairs are back at the seaside after a new storage facility was secured at one of the units at the Clock Tower bus shelter in Seaton Carew.

The beach-friendly wheelchairs, provided by charity Beach Access North East, can be hired free of charge by contacting the organisation on Facebook.

Volunteers will then meet people who have booked on site and assist them.

Cllr Sue Little outside outside the new home of the wheelchairs.

The lookout for a new home for the wheelchairs got underway last October after they could no longer be stored at the beach huts.

Cllr Sue Little kept them in her yard over the winter period while the search for a new facility was ongoing.

She has said she hopes the wheelchairs will help families make happy memories.

One of the beach access wheelchairs that can be hired in Seaton Carew.

"We’ve got a beautiful beach, one of the best beaches in the world. Everybody should be allowed to feel sand between their toes,” Cllr Little said.

"I’m so excited. It’s just amazing. Something so simple as putting a big wheel on a wheelchair can bring so much pleasure.”

She continued: "After they’ve come off the beach, they could go to a picnic table, because that’s disabled friendly and they can fit the wheelchair into the table instead of being 10 feet away from the rest of their family members.

"I’m so excited that we’ve got somewhere and hopefully now we can help make more happy memories for families. Memories are priceless.”

The wheelchairs will now be stored at one of the units near Clock Tower in Seaton.

The wheelchairs were placed in their new home inside Unit 1 at the Clock Tower at the end of June and it is hoped they will stay there throughout the winter months.

Hiring the wheelchairs is free and if people or businesses wish to donate towards the voluntary-run scheme then they should message Beach Access North East – Hartlepool on Facebook.

Remembering how scheme volunteers helped an elderly man fulfil his final wish by taking him to the beach last year, Cllr Little said: "He got his wish. We’re fulfilling people’s bucket lists. Memories like that just don’t go away.”

She added: "It’s all about making memories and building sand castles.”