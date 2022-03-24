When do the clocks go forward in 2022? Time, date and what it means for your sleeping pattern

The UK’s system sees the clocks change twice a year, ‘falling back’ ahead of winter and going forward in spring to give sun-starved Brits as much light as possible.

Every year in the UK the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, so this year the clocks go forward on Sunday, March 27 – which also falls on Mother’s Day.

And why do the clocks change in the UK each year? Here’s what you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Summer Time.

Why was British Summer Time (BST) introduced?

The concept was formed back in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin but it was not introduced to the UK until 1916.

BST was introduced during the First World War, a month after Germany brought in daylight saving measures to reduce its industrial demand for coal.

After the war, the move became permanent and since then the UK has changed its clocks to reflect the desire to have lighter evenings in the summer months for people to enjoy their leisure.

How will it affect your sleeping pattern?

Losing an hour’s sleep when the clocks go forward can cause health risks, studies have shown.

The number of heart attacks increases in the fortnight after the change, with a peak on the Monday morning immediately following the switch.

People can also feel disorientated for some time after the hour change and some argue changing clocks twice a year is an unnecessary hassle.

What are the arguments for Daylight Saving Time (DST)?

More time during the lighter, summer evenings allows people to play sports, get outside and enjoy the better weather after the typical working or school day is done.

Health experts suggest it is a strong weapon against childhood obesity as DST encourages youngsters to get outside in the fresh air and remain active into the evening.

More exposure to sunlight is also good for the mood of the nation as it helps fight depression.

Supporters of DST also say it saves energy consumption by reducing the need for lighting and heating into the evenings, although this is disputed.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.